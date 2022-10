By: admin

Published October 21, 2022, in Obituaries

Marvin Joseph Northrup, 89, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at the Letcher Community Church, with burial and military rites at the Butler Cemetery, rural Letcher. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Will Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m.