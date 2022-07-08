By: admin

Published July 8, 2022, in Obituaries

Sister Armella Stratman, 97, a Sister of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, died June 25, 2022, at Avera Mother Joseph Manor, Aberdeen.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, June 29, in the Chapel at Presentation Place in Aberdeen. Reverend David Janes was celebrant and homilist. Liturgical Wake service and visitation was Tuesday, June 28, in Presentation Place Chapel. Interment was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home took care of arrangements.

Barbara Stratman was born Oct. 17, 1924, in St. Helena, Neb., to Caroline (Koch) and Alben Stratman. Barbara graduated High School at Wessington in 1942 and attended Notre Dame Junior College in Mitchell. She entered Presentation Convent on Sept. 12, 1947. She professed vows on Aug. 10, 1950, receiving her religious name of Sister Armella. She attended Presentation College in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northern State University in 1969.

Sister Armella dedicated more than 50 years to Catholic education teaching at schools in Artesian, Humboldt, Harrisburg, Madison, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Milbank, Watertown and Anoka, Minn. She served as a volunteer at Avera Brady Memorial Home in Mitchell for 10 years after her retirement from teaching and moved to Aberdeen in 2005. Sister Armella loved to sew and cook and had a wonderful talent of making beautiful crafts.

She is survived by her community family of Presentation Sisters and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Freida Stratman and Melanie Stratman; and two brothers, Ed Stratman and Clarence Stratman.