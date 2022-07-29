Sister Loraine Brown

Aberdeen

By:
Published July 29, 2022, in Obituaries

Sister Loraine Brown, 88, a Sister of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls. 

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, July 25, at Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Presentation Convent in Aberdeen, with public visitation prior to Mass. Reverend David Janes was celebrant and homilist.  Interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery followed Mass. Public Visitation was held on Sunday, July 24, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, with a Liturgical Wake Service.  

Billie Jean was born Feb. 22, 1934, in Sioux Falls, to Ethel (Waddell) and Charles Brown.  Billie Jean graduated from Notre Dame Academy, Mitchell, in 1952. She entered Presentation Convent on Sept. 8, 1952, and made her profession of vows on Aug. 10, 1955, receiving her religious name of Sister Loraine.            

Sister Loraine attended Presentation College and earned a BS in Education from Northern State University in 1969. She graduated from Sister Rosalind’s School of Professional Massage, St. Paul, Minn., in 1992 and later became certified in Healing Touch.

Sister Loraine served over 23 years in education ministry teaching in South Dakota at Woonsocket, Jefferson, Bridgewater, Mitchell and Huron and in Minnesota at Willmar, Mound and Anoka. She served as pastoral minister at St. Peter’s Parish, Forest Lake, Minn., from 1979-1987 and then became administrative coordinator of the Forest Lake Seniors’ Community Center. She ministered as a massage therapist in Forest Lake and Lindstrom, Minn., and Avera Queen of Peace, Mitchell. Sister Loraine had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved music, tap dancing, birdwatching, fishing, walking, carpentry, and nature.

Sister Loraine is survived by her community family of Presentation Sisters; four sisters, Sister Donna Brown PBVM, Bernadette “Bernie” Millard, Marilyn Boese, Joanna “Jo” Salmon; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Albert “Bus” and Robert; three sisters, Lila Christy, Arlene Thoms and Juletta Oettinger.  

