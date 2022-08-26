By: admin

Published August 26, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket School Board Vice President Lisa Snedeker has begun her year-long term as President of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Snedeker takes charge of the 18-member Board of Directors on which she has represented the Southeast Region’s 265 & Under enrollment category since 2018.

For the past three years Snedeker has served as First Vice President and Second Vice President as part of the Association’s Executive Committee, which comprises the leadership team of the ASBSD Board of Directors.

Snedeker has been a member of the Woonsocket school board since 2015 during which she has served as both President and Vice President and represented her local board at ASBSD’s Delegate Assembly and as their Legislative Action Network member. She is a Branch Manager and Training Coordinator for Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

“Lisa’s dedication to public education and enthusiasm to ensure it succeeds for the students, staff and the communities it serves make her a fantastic leader for ASBSD,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said.

“The Association will continue to thrive under her guidance and we’re thankful for her willingness to serve.”

Snedeker succeeded Eric Stroeder, who now assumes the role of ASBSD Past President, of the Mobridge-Pollock School District.

The 18-member ASBSD Board of Directors is made up of local school board members elected from four geographic regions (Central, Northeast, Southeast and Western) and five enrollment size categories (265 and under, 266-699, 700-1,399, 1,400-9,999 and 10,000 and above).

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.