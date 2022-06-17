By: admin

Published June 17, 2022

Stacey Kopfmann, 52, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Sanford (USD) Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his family.

His memorial service is tentatively planned for 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs.

Stacey D. Kopfmann, the son of Ivan and Patricia (Schmidtgall) Kopfmann, was born on July 29, 1969, in Huron. He attended school and graduated from Alpena High School in 1987.

Stacey worked as a farmer and rancher.

Stacey married Pamela Tebay on Oct. 22, 1988, in Huron. The couple farmed near Virgil before moving to Wessington Springs in 2010.

Stacey was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. He was also a member of the Alpena Fire Department for many years and the Men’s Softball team. Stacey was also awarded the Beadle County Young Farmer of the Year.

Stacey was a hard worker. He loved being a farmer and was proud of the farm he worked hard to build. Stacey especially loved his cows and was proud of the herd he produced. He enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors, as well as going to car shows and tinkering on his car in his shop. He had a great sense of humor and liked to joke around. Stacey was very proud of his children and loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Stacey is survived by his wife, Pam of Wessington Springs; his two sons, Brett (Brooke) Kopfmann of Mitchell and Bryce Kopfmann of Wessington Springs; his daughter, Becky (Evan) Muller of Kindred, N.D.; bonus son, Tyler Gregg-Kole; four grandchildren; his father, Ivan Kopfmann of Alpena; brother, Todd (Mary) Kopfmann of Alpena; sister, Kim (Dave) Deines of Marshall, Minn.; two nieces and five nephews; his mother and father-in-law, Darrell (Linda) Tebay of Wessington Springs; sister-in-law, Candi (Chad) Olson of Aberdeen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stacey was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Kopfmann; grandparents; several aunts, uncles, and close friend and cousin, Jim Schmidtgall.