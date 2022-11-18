By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Headline News, School

Natalie Evans made The Impossible Shot during the Veterans Day program at Woonsocket School. Since the 2022-23 school year started, teachers and staff have nominated students for exemplifying good behavior and good character each week, and the students who are nominated get to take their chance at making what is considered the “Impossible Shot.” No one has made the shot since the first day of school, at least not until Thursday. On Thursday, before the Veterans Day program started, the school had their weekly assembly for that week’s nominees, and Natalie Evans made the shot on her first try. Congratulations, Natalie, first for being nominated for setting a good example in school, and next for making the “Impossible Shot.”

Evans is a senior at Woonsocket High School and the daughter of Chris and Kayla Evans of Woonsocket. Students at all grade levels are eligible to be nominated.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!