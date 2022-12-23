By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Obituaries

Theresa Fuerst, 92, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell.

Theresa Mae Fuerst was born May 11, 1930, to Clifford and Theresa (Sturis) Saukerson in Chamberlain. The family moved to Mitchell when Theresa was two years old. She graduated from Mitchell High School and then attended Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital from 1948-1953.

Theresa married Lyle Fuerst on March 16, 1949, in Mitchell. Together, they lived in Colorado and Deadwood for 20 years until Lyle retired and they moved back to Mitchell.

Theresa was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell and was a member of the altar society.

Theresa is survived by her son, Gary (Karen) Fuerst of Deadwood; daughters, Monica Evers of Mitchell, Tammy Fuerst of Letcher and Vickie (Neil) Hague of Deadwood; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores Johnson of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; daughter, Pam Munsen; and her parents.