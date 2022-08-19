By: admin

Published August 19, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District (Woonsocket Fire Department) was gifted a nice 2,200-gallon tanker from the Marshalls Creek Fire Department in Pennsylvania. The truck had to be picked up and hauled to South Dakota, so Selland Trucking of Woonsocket sent a truck there to retrieve the donation. Once they returned with the wonderful gift, Barry Selland, owner of Selland Trucking, informed the fire fighters in Woonsocket that he and his wife, Shelly, would be donating the cost of hauling the truck to Woonsocket from Pennsylvania. What wonderful community support and great donations all around!

