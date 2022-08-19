Town and Country Fire District receives impressive donations

By:
Published August 19, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District (Woonsocket Fire Department) was gifted a nice 2,200-gallon tanker from the Marshalls Creek Fire Department in Pennsylvania. The truck had to be picked up and hauled to South Dakota, so Selland Trucking of Woonsocket sent a truck there to retrieve the donation. Once they returned with the wonderful gift, Barry Selland, owner of Selland Trucking, informed the fire fighters in Woonsocket that he and his wife, Shelly, would be donating the cost of hauling the truck to Woonsocket from Pennsylvania. What wonderful community support and great donations all around!

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 21, 2022, 8:40 pm
    Sunny
    78°F
    real feel: 76°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 4 mph SE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 