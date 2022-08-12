By: admin

Published August 12, 2022

At approximately 4:13 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 4, two vehicles collided at the intersection of 393rd Ave. and 230th St., six miles west of Woonsocket, just a mile west of the Pony Hills Golf Course.

Preliminary crash information provided by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicated that a 2015 Toyota Rav4, driven by David Kogel, 72, of Woonsocket, was traveling west on 230th St. when he failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection. He collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck, which was southbound on 393rd Ave. As a result, the dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.

David’s wife, Karen Kogel, 70, of Woonsocket, was a passenger in the Toyota Rav4 and was pronounced dead at the scene. David sustained life-threatening injuries. The three youth, ages 13, 8 and 2, who were also in Kogel’s car, received minor injuries.

Tanner Grohs, 45, of Wessington Springs and the driver of the dump truck, also suffered minor injuries. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, all occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol are in charge of the investigation, and all information released at this time is strictly preliminary.