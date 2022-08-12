Two-car collision creates one fatality, injures five

By:
Published August 12, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

At approximately 4:13 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 4, two vehicles collided at the intersection of 393rd Ave. and 230th St., six miles west of Woonsocket, just a mile west of the Pony Hills Golf Course.

Preliminary crash information provided by the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicated that a 2015 Toyota Rav4, driven by David Kogel, 72, of Woonsocket, was traveling west on 230th St. when he failed to yield for a yield sign at the intersection. He collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck, which was southbound on 393rd Ave. As a result, the dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.

David’s wife, Karen Kogel, 70, of Woonsocket, was a passenger in the Toyota Rav4 and was pronounced dead at the scene. David sustained life-threatening injuries. The three youth, ages 13, 8 and 2, who were also in Kogel’s car, received minor injuries. 

Tanner Grohs, 45, of Wessington Springs and the driver of the dump truck, also suffered minor injuries. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, all occupants in both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol are in charge of the investigation, and all information released at this time is strictly preliminary.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 12, 2022, 3:41 pm
    Sunny
    98°F
    real feel: 101°F
    humidity: 32%
    wind speed: 9 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022
    August 7, 2022 August 8, 2022 August 9, 2022 August 10, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 12, 2022 August 13, 2022
    August 14, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 17, 2022 August 18, 2022 August 19, 2022 August 20, 2022
    August 21, 2022 August 22, 2022 August 23, 2022 August 24, 2022 August 25, 2022 August 26, 2022 August 27, 2022
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 