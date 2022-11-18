By: admin

On Thursday, Nov. 10, to honor Veterans Day, Sanborn Central and Woonsocket each held programs at their school in order to honor the veterans in their communities. The day started with the program at Sanborn Central in the morning. Everyone stood as a video of the National Anthem was played. Next, Keaton Fridley, a member of the Sanborn Central Student Council, read a poem written by Gunnar Becker, who was a native of Forestburg and was killed during training operations in Iraq while he was enlisted in the Army. Then, a video made by the kindergarten class was played. Each member of the class stated what Veterans Day meant to them.

Later that same day, the Woonsocket School held their program, as well. They started with the color guard from the Woonsocket American Legion Post 29 posting the colors, and then all attendees stood and stated the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Everyone was welcomed by Lauren Jensen, a member of the sixth-grade class who are responsible for putting the Veterans Day program together. The media class showed a short video of elementary students thanking veterans, and then Superintendent Rod Weber invited all veterans to come to the middle of the gym floor and introduce themselves and state how long they served and in what branch. The sixth graders presented each veteran with a gift as a small token of appreciation for their service. The kindergarten through fifth grade students, under the direction of Mrs. Kylie Pauly, then performed “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood using sign language as they sang the song.

Both schools invited area veterans to attend the programs to give students and community members the opportunity to thank them for serving the country and to honor them for making sacrifices for the country and our communities.

