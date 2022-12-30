By: admin

Published December 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Janice (Stumm) Phillips was born May 22, 1934, to Charles and Mary (Schramm) Stumm in Fedora. She spent a few years of her childhood in Fedora and later moved to Mitchell graduating from Mitchell High School in 1952.

She married Lloyd Phillips on June 2, 1953, in Mitchell. Janice enjoyed being outside caring for her flowers, reading in the sun on the patio and crocheting. She worked at McDonald’s once her youngest child was in school and then was employed with the Mitchell School District for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. She was also a member of the Red Hats in Mitchell.

Janice is survived by her children, Scott (Barb) Phillips of Mitchell, Father Randy Phillips of Faulkton, Mark Phillips of Sioux Falls, and Lynda (Greg) Kludt of Montrose; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, Fay Stumm.