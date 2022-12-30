Violet “Janice” Phillips

Mitchell

By:
Published December 30, 2022, in Obituaries

Violet “Janice” Phillips, 88, of Mitchell, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. 

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Janice (Stumm) Phillips was born May 22, 1934, to Charles and Mary (Schramm) Stumm in Fedora. She spent a few years of her childhood in Fedora and later moved to Mitchell graduating from Mitchell High School in 1952.

She married Lloyd Phillips on June 2, 1953, in Mitchell. Janice enjoyed being outside caring for her flowers, reading in the sun on the patio and crocheting. She worked at McDonald’s once her youngest child was in school and then was employed with the Mitchell School District for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. She was also a member of the Red Hats in Mitchell.

Janice is survived by her children, Scott (Barb) Phillips of Mitchell, Father Randy Phillips of Faulkton, Mark Phillips of Sioux Falls, and Lynda (Greg) Kludt of Montrose; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, Fay Stumm.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 31, 2022, 5:28 pm
    Cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 29°F
    humidity: 86%
    wind speed: 0 mph NE
    wind gusts: 2 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 