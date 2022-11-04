By: admin

Published November 4, 2022, in Headline News, School

McKenzie Baruth, left, and Jalyn Grassel, right, perform their duet interpretation during the SC/W oral interp invitational held in Woonsocket on Saturday.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, 36 oral interp performers gathered in Woonsocket for an oral interp invitational hosted by Danielle Kohlmeyer, Woonsocket’s coach, and Susan Farrell-Poncelet, Sanborn Central’s coach. The two ladies worked together to organize the event to provide another opportunity for their team members to perform in front of an audience and to also get more feedback from judges to help prepare the participants for their district contests this week.

Students from Woonsocket, Sanborn Central, James Valley Christian, Mitchell Christian and Wolsey-Wessington participated in seven different speaking/performing events, including serious reading, duet interpretation, humorous reading, non-original oratory, poetry reading, readers theatre and storytelling. They earned a rating of superior plus, superior, excellent plus or excellent from three different judges after performing three times. The average of their ratings/scores, gave them their final rating awarded to them at the end of the competition.

….Read the results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!