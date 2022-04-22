Woonsocket City Council proceedings

Minutes - APRIL 18, 2022

By:
Published April 22, 2022, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Elliott Ohlrogge, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin and John Baysinger. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the Election. Mayor Reider opened the sealed envelope with the vote count and read the votes aloud. Arin Boschee – 35, Lonnie Kuper – 9, Elliott Ohlrogge – 26. With 35 votes, Arin Boschee was declared the winner. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to approve the votes as counted by the Election Board. Motion carried. 

Councilmember Kilcoin updated the council on the Librarian. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve Tracey Steele as the combined school/city librarian. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed. Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 22, 2022, 1:51 pm
    Cloudy
    61°F
    real feel: 58°F
    humidity: 78%
    wind speed: 13 mph SE
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022
    April 3, 2022 April 4, 2022 April 5, 2022 April 6, 2022 April 7, 2022 April 8, 2022 April 9, 2022
    April 10, 2022 April 11, 2022 April 12, 2022 April 13, 2022 April 14, 2022 April 15, 2022 April 16, 2022
    April 17, 2022 April 18, 2022 April 19, 2022 April 20, 2022 April 21, 2022 April 22, 2022 April 23, 2022
    April 24, 2022 April 25, 2022 April 26, 2022 April 27, 2022 April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022 April 30, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 