Published April 22, 2022, in Public Notices

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Elliott Ohlrogge, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin and John Baysinger. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the Election. Mayor Reider opened the sealed envelope with the vote count and read the votes aloud. Arin Boschee – 35, Lonnie Kuper – 9, Elliott Ohlrogge – 26. With 35 votes, Arin Boschee was declared the winner. Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Foos, to approve the votes as counted by the Election Board. Motion carried.

Councilmember Kilcoin updated the council on the Librarian. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve Tracey Steele as the combined school/city librarian. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed. Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

