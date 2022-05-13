Woonsocket National Honor Society inducts new members

Published May 13, 2022, in School

On Monday, May 2, Woonsocket High School’s National Honor Society inducted eight new members at their annual induction ceremony held in Woonsocket’s gym. The new members are: Jevin Goertz, Rain Swenson, Jaycee Baruth, Carter Christian, Jeritt Kokesh, Kennadie Ochsner, Kamryn Ochsner and Isaiah Schultz. The existing members from the junior and senior classes who welcomed the newbies into their organization are pictured behind them, back row, left to right: Kailynn Eggleston, Kylie Schlenker, Bailey Feistner, Hayden Beigh, Michael Schmiedt, Braxton Gentles, Brooke Doering, Camden Rassel, Natalie Evans and Hannah Terkildsen; middle row: Gabe Boschee, Blake Howard, Clay Olinger, Jeslynn Moody, Tristan Jensen, MaryFrances Bruce, Acaiya Schultz, Trinity Boschee, Trista White, Bella Fry, Dilyn Brooks and Emily Ohlrogge.

