Woonsocket Native Dewey Hjelm wins national tournament

By the National Walleye Tour and members of the Sanborn Weekly Journal staff

By:
Published July 26, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

dewey hjelm proudly poses with the trophy he earned when he won first place in the National Walleye Tour competition held at Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay is known as perhaps the premier big-walleye fishery in the country but catching a five-fish limit can be difficult. Recently at the fourth and final qualifying event of the 2022 National Walleye Tour season, presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, bait was abundant, which meant coaxing walleyes to bite was downright baffling at times. In these challenging conditions, the cream of the crop always rises to the top. For the second time in his young career, the best of the best was 35-year-old Duane “Dewey” Hjelm. By doubling down, Hjelm proved he’s not just a Missouri River stick; he’s one of the best in the business.

Lately, Green Bay tournaments have been dominated by fishermen who run north and structure fish. Casting and reading forward-facing electronics is a thrilling way to target huge walleyes, but it’s also nerve wracking as the anglers know they’ll be lucky to receive a handful of bites. For that reason, Green Bay leaderboards are notorious for flip-flopping. Proving their mettle, Hjelm and others at the top stayed remarkably consistent this week.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 27, 2022, 12:44 am
    Clear
    64°F
    real feel: 64°F
    humidity: 87%
    wind speed: 4 mph W
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 26, 2022 June 27, 2022 June 28, 2022 June 29, 2022 June 30, 2022 July 1, 2022 July 2, 2022
    July 3, 2022 July 4, 2022 July 5, 2022 July 6, 2022 July 7, 2022 July 8, 2022 July 9, 2022
    July 10, 2022 July 11, 2022 July 12, 2022 July 13, 2022 July 14, 2022 July 15, 2022 July 16, 2022
    July 17, 2022 July 18, 2022 July 19, 2022 July 20, 2022 July 21, 2022 July 22, 2022 July 23, 2022
    July 24, 2022 July 25, 2022 July 26, 2022 July 27, 2022 July 28, 2022 July 29, 2022 July 30, 2022
    July 31, 2022 August 1, 2022 August 2, 2022 August 3, 2022 August 4, 2022 August 5, 2022 August 6, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 