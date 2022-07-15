Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – SPECIAL MEETING HELD JUNE 29, 2022

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School.  Members attending were:  Jason White, Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker (via teleconference call). Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The meeting was called to order at 12:03 p.m.  

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the June 29th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Chris Selland presented the 2021-2022 budget supplements as follows:

GENERAL FUND, From reserve balance to:

Elementary $77,000.00

Educational Media (Library) $400.00

Operation/Maintenance $23,000.00

Fiscal Services $7,000.00

Pupil Transportation $17,000.00

In-Service (Mentor Teachers)      $3,500.00

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND, From reserve balance to:

Secondary $12,000.00

Building/Remodeling $35,000.00

Co-curricular $150,000.00*

Food Service Equipment $600.00

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND, From reserve balance to:

Contracted Services/Testing $23,500.00

DEBT SERVICE FUND, From reserve balance to:

QZAB Bond Payment $3,333,33

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, From reserve fund balance to:

Elementary (Pre-K) $1,000.00

FOOD SERVICE FUND: No supplements

*$99,641.00 of this was the Federal HVAC gymnasium project

Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 29th, 2022, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:08 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.  

