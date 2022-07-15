The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker (via teleconference call). Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Chris Selland. The meeting was called to order at 12:03 p.m.
On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the June 29th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.
Chris Selland presented the 2021-2022 budget supplements as follows:
GENERAL FUND, From reserve balance to:
Elementary $77,000.00
Educational Media (Library) $400.00
Operation/Maintenance $23,000.00
Fiscal Services $7,000.00
Pupil Transportation $17,000.00
In-Service (Mentor Teachers) $3,500.00
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND, From reserve balance to:
Secondary $12,000.00
Building/Remodeling $35,000.00
Co-curricular $150,000.00*
Food Service Equipment $600.00
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND, From reserve balance to:
Contracted Services/Testing $23,500.00
DEBT SERVICE FUND, From reserve balance to:
QZAB Bond Payment $3,333,33
ENTERPRISE FUND #53, From reserve fund balance to:
Elementary (Pre-K) $1,000.00
FOOD SERVICE FUND: No supplements
*$99,641.00 of this was the Federal HVAC gymnasium project
Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the Board, the June 29th, 2022, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:08 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.
JASON WHITE
Chair
CHRIS SELLAND
Business Manager
