Published July 22, 2022, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 11th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Todd Olinger. Members absent: Neal Hiemstra and Jodi Doering. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Chris Selland, and Sarah Swenson.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on June 13th, 2022 and the special meeting held on June 29th, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the June 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,035,696.81; Add receipts: Taxes $24,911.46; Interest $998.14; Other local $773.90; State $120,579.36; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,182,959.67; less disbursements $69,062.42; Cash balance: $1,113,897.25; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers; $238,007.13; plus accounts receivable $174,921.47; Fund balance: $1,050,811.59.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,743,799.67; Add receipts: Taxes $33,412.58; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,777,212.25; less disbursements $160,224.94; Cash balance: $1,616,987.31; less accounts payable $18,947.60; plus accounts receivable $99,641.00; Fund balance: $1,697.680.71.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $692,042.84; Add receipts: Taxes $18,656.71; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $710,699.55; less disbursements $34,422.53; Cash balance: $676,277.02; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers: $87,321.55; plus accounts receivable $76,801.00; Fund balance: $665,756.47.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $114,869.66; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $0.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.80; Other local $0.00; State $443.44; Federal reimbursement $14,523.31; Total to be accounted for: $129,841.21; less disbursements $13,859.30; Cash balance: $115,981.91; Less contracts/accounts payable $13,801.94; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $102,179.97.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $97,693.64; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $97,693.64; less disbursements $4,236.99; Cash balance: $93,456.65; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,344.73; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $85,111.92.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $28,619.66; Add receipts: Interest $1.16; Other local/receivable $1,427.69; Total to be accounted for: $30,048.51; less disbursements $4,084.38; Fund balance $25,964.13.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $140,699.34

Special Education: $34,047.36

Enterprise #53: $4,236.99

Food Service: $7,278.02

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA – VISA, MENTOR ROOMS/GAS $484.84

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SOUTH DAKOTA, 2022-23 DUES $901.99

AT&T, CELL PHONE $144.58

CBH CONFERENCE, CBH CONFERENCE DUES $150.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $69.00

EMC INSURANCE, ENDORSEMENT – PRACTICE FIELD $280.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/DRIVERS ED $149.80

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $614.78

GENERATION GENIUS, ON-LINE CURRICULUM – ELEMENTARY $795.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $1,589.02

[IMPREST FUND:

PLATTE SCHOOL DISTRICT, GOLF-REGIONS/PRE-REGIONS $267.21

TOTAL JUNE IMPREST CLAIMS $267.21]

KROHMER PLUMBING, PLUMBING SERVICES – FOOTBALL FIELD/CIRCULATOR $182.91

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $160.00

MOBYMAX LLC, SITE LICENSE $2,799.00

MYSTERY SCIENCE, ONLINE CURRICULUM $849.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,268.82

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.56

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED STAFF/COACHING EXPENSE $52,748.26

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $179.74

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE NURSE CONTRACT SERVICES $256.00

SOUTH DAKOTA TEACHER PLACEMENT CENTER, MEMBERSHIP – 2022-23 $435.00

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $167.24

US POST OFFICE, POST OFFICE BOX RENEWAL $102.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $396.46

Fund Total: $67,001.21

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

CHAD EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, HVAC GYM PROJECT $71,874.20

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEER SERVICE – PRACTICE FIELD $455.00

FEISTNER GRAVEL AND EXCAVATION, PRACTICE FIELD – FINAL PAYMENT $16,336.17

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT SERVICES – GYM HVAC PROJECT $1,957.82

KROHMER PLUMBING, PLUMBING SERVICES – FOOTBALL FIELD/CIRCULATOR $1,352.35

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, COMPUTERS/WARRANTIES $36,055.00

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARE OF UNIFORMS $3,957.60

SHI INTERNATIONAL, COMPUTER – MEDIA $1,341.98

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC., FINANCIAL SOFTWARE RENEWAL $3,800.00

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, ELEMENTARY FIRE DOORS $14,990.00

Fund Total: $153,111.85

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $795.60

BRIGHT SOLUTIONS FOR DYSLEXIA, ELEMENTARY SPECIAL ED SUPPLIES $1,094.85

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED SPEECH PATHOLOGIST $31,830.15

Fund Total: $33,720.60

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA, GAS – PRE-K CONFERENCE $53.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/DRIVERS EDUCATION $745.59

Fund Total: $798.59

FOOD SERVICE

BRUCE, JASON, TRAVEL EXPENSES – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE $139.80

DOERING, JODI, LUNCH MONEY REFUND $227.10

DUNN, BEV, LUNCH MONEY REFUND $23.00

KOPFMANN, LORI, MEALS – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE $39.00

RAMKOTA, LODGING – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE (2) $322.64

SCHLENKER, KEVIN, LUNCH MONEY REFUND $2.60

Fund Total: $754.14

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber advised that the gym project is on track but waiting for steel beams for the commons area. Tuck-pointing is complete as is the practice field. He updated the board on in-service dates coming up in August and October.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that there is one week left of summer school.

Jason Bruce advised that Brian Pauly will be able to drive a morning bus route.

Discussion was held regarding food service items.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the 2021-2022 Board of Education was officially adjourned and Superintendent Weber was appointed as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

A swearing-in ceremony was held for Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge.

A motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the appointment of Jason White as Board Chair for the 2022-2023 school term. Motion carried.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2022-2023 on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

Vice Chair – Lisa Snedeker;

Negotiations Committee – Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge;

Buildings and Grounds Committee – Neal Hiemstra and Jason White;

Vocational Agriculture Representative – Lisa Snedeker;

Legislative District Representative/Associated School Boards of South Dakota delegate/LAN Delegate – Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative – Superintendent Rod Weber;

motion carried.

A motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:34 – in at 7:54. Motion carried.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Board approved adoption of the 2022-2023 school budget on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2022-2023 were approved on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

• Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories and Hegg Insurance as Insurance Agent of record.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

• Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2022-2023 school district’s attorney of record.

• Designate Chris Selland and Sarah Swenson as the school’s authorized representative to both South Dakota Retirement System and Insurance Groups as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

• Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Board room.

• Establish the Board Member’s per diem and mileage at $70.00 per regular and special meeting. The Board Chair will receive $75.00 per meeting.

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger:

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

• Adopt the following order of business for the 2022-2023 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance

2) Additional agenda items

3) Approval of agenda

4) Approval of the minutes

5) Visitors to the board meeting

6) Financial reports/bills/governance

7) Reports and discussion items

8) Old business

9) New business

10) Adjournment

• Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

• Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

• Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2022-2023 school year.

• Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

• Approve the following travel rates for overnight stay per diem allowance, effective July 1, 2022:

1) $10.00 for breakfast – staff

2) $12.00 for lunch – staff

3) $15.00 for supper – staff

4) Lodging is cost plus tax

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $12.00 per meal.

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2022-23 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2022-23 school year:

• Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

• Breakfast and Hot Lunch (Free in 2021-22 through Federal Funds)

• Breakfast: $2.05

• Hot Lunch: PreK-6 – $2.85, 7-8 – $3.05, 9-12 – $3.10

• Lunches that are not federally funded in 2022-23 below:

1) Adult Lunch – $3.75, Staff Breakfast – $3.00

2) Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50, level two entrée (seconds) – $2.00.

3) Ala carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

• Instrument Rent: $10.00 summer, $25.00 school year

• Bus Driver Training: $50.00

• Complimentary Passes: 65 years or older/Employees (family) /Board (family)/Superintendent discretion

• Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12) • Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00

• Four-to-five-year-old Pre-School: $50.00 per month (three days a week, full days)

• Three-year-old Pre-School: $35.00 per month (two days a week, half days)

• Mileage Reimbursement: 42 cents per mile

• Substitute Teacher pay: Certified – $120.00, Non-certified – $100.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $130.00

• Election Official pay: $100.00 per day

• Officials Pay:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $30.00 Varsity, $15.00 Junior Varsity; Official Book – $30.00 Varsity; Announcer – $30.00 Varsity; Video – $10.00 per game

2) Basketball Referee – Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $30.00; ninth and Junior Varsity – $40.00; Junior Varsity/Varsity – $105.00 Doubleheader Varsity – $120.00

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $40.00 per night/$100 per tournament; Volleyball Official – Junior Varsity/Varsity – $90.00; Volleyball Official Book – $30.00 Varsity

4) Football Referee – Junior High – $30.00, Junior Varsity – $40.00, Varsity – $125.00

5) Golf Official Scorer/Marker – $100.00

Motion carried as amended (substitute teacher salaries).

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve membership in SDUSA (formerly the SD Coalition of Schools) for 2022-2023. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the 2022-23 Woonsocket School consolidated application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to authorize Chris Selland to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2022–2023 school year to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Spens Schlicht as one of the fifth/sixth grade Boys Basketball Coaches for $1,500.00. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the July 11th, 2022, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:16 p.m., on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH S. SWENSON

Business Manager

