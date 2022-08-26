Woonsocket School welcomes 11 new students at the start of the school year

By Supt. Rod Weber

The Woonsocket School welcomes 11 new K-12th grade students who enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. Please welcome the following students and their families to the school and community.

NEW STUDENTS: 

Third grade – Mary Eichstadt; fourth grade – Randy Sandoval; sixth grade – Zoey Mooney, Cort Stevens; seventh grade – Millie Eichstadt; eighth grade – Brigitte Roberts; ninth grade – Corey Roberts; 10th grade – Greta Bott, Yensi Escobar, Tatiana Roberts; 12th grade – Sierra Cernick.

Our K-12 enrollment totaled 259 students on the first day of school. This year’s Kindergarten class has 20 students while the high school is anticipating 19 seniors to graduate. There are 30 3-year- and 4-year-old preschoolers registered. The total Woonsocket School enrollment for the 2022-23 school year for PreK-12th grade is 288 students.

