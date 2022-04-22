By: admin

Published April 22, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on April 11 at the Woonsocket Community Center which helped collect a total of 26 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 29 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 23 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on April 11. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Julie Davis, who coordinated the drive, and the Woonsocket Community Center which provided the location for the blood drive.

The need for blood is constant and Vitalant strives to always keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and people fighting cancer all require blood transfusions for their care.

Blood donations are needed daily to maintain a strong blood supply and meet ongoing patient needs. Vitalant encourages healthy individuals to make blood donation a part of one’s regular routine to help meet the ongoing needs.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877- 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health.