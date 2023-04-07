By: admin

Published April 7, 2023, in Obituaries

Abby Stunes, 23, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, April 3, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Visitation was at the church prior to the funeral service. Burial was at Butler Cemetery in Letcher. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Abby Jo Stunes was born Jan. 3, 2000, to Jamie Ann Stunes at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls. She was raised by her grandparents, Wayne and Peggy, at their home north of Mitchell. She attended Gertie Bell Rogers Elementary and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2018. She then graduated from Mitchell Technical College for Human Service Tech in 2020.

Abby was a girl scout for six years. She played clarinet in middle school and in honor band. She loved kayaking and swimming. She also enjoyed birdwatching with her grandpa in the winter. Abby loved animals.

Abby worked as a lifeguard at Comfort Inn, then at Edgewood for four years, and most recently at Kore Cares.

Abby is survived by her grandparents, Wayne and Peggy Stunes; mother, Jamie Young; great-grandparents, Sonny and Schirley Morrison; brothers, Jerriq Mitchell and Levi Young Jr., both of Mitchell; sister, Mia Young of Mitchell; uncle, Jesse Stunes; and many great-aunts and great-uncles.