Academic Achievements of best and brightest in Class of 2023 recognized

By:
Published May 3, 2023, in Headline News, School

The academic achievements of the best and brightest students from the Class of 2023 were recognized recently at the 33rd Annual Academic Excellence Recognition luncheon.

Governor Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s Public, Private and Tribal/BIE schools on Monday, April 24.

Among those honored were Ellie Evans of Sanborn Central and Tristan Jensen of Woonsocket High School.

Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Governor Noem, who also encouraged the students to take challenges head on.

“Look at challenges as opportunities. An opportunity to find out who you were meant to be,” Governor Noem told the seniors. “When you hit a challenge, you become a problem solver.”

ASBSD President Lisa Snedeker noted the day was a celebration of the students and their achievements.

“Before you head out on your next adventure, we celebrate your hard work. Today we celebrate your achievements,” Snedeker said to the students.

“Today, we celebrate you, the best and brightest of the Class of 2023.”

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

