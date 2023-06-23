By: admin

Published June 23, 2023

Albert Lucklum, 92, of Huron, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. Military honors were conducted by the Huron Veterans Council. Burial followed in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to service on Tuesday at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Albert W. Lucklum was born Dec. 21, 1930, to Joseph and Katie (Wagner) Lucklum in Huron. He was raised on a farm southwest of the town and left school early to become a farmhand for a few years. In this span of time, he met his wife, Eldora Reimer, and they shared thirteen loving years together before her unfortunate passing. He then moved on to the Bureau of Reclamation, working there as a surveyor (self-taught) geologist for a few decades before stepping away and doing what he has become well known for – repairing and selling televisions as the owner of Al’s Sales and Service for the majority of the rest of his life.

He also had his life partner, Josetta “Jo” Schoultz, and he took in her seven children as his own.

Albert was a proud member of the United States Military, serving in the Korean War, and a dedicated father who spent his free time with his family. He was a jack of all trades and a very hard worker. He was also a skilled carpenter and handyman, adding onto his house over the years.

Albert is survived by his children, Wayne (Wanda) Lucklum, Wanda (Larry) Erickson and Bruce (Lynn) Lucklum; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Katie Lucklum; his wife, Eldora Lucklum; his life partner, Josetta Schoultz; his daughter, Yvonne Lucklum; and his four siblings.