AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE NO. 93-32

By:
Published October 20, 2023, in Public Notices

AMENDING SECTION 1 

RELATING TO WATER RATES.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA:

That Section 1 of Ordinance No. 93-32 shall be amended to read as follows, to-wit:

Section 1. That the minimum monthly charge to water users effective January 1, 2024, shall be increased to $26.00. That the gallonages shall be as follows;

For the first 2,500 gallons, there will be a $26.00 minimum.

Subsequently, there will be a charge of $5.00 for the next 1,000 gallons, and $4.00 for every 1,000 gallons up to 40,000 gallons, chargeable in increments of 500 gallons.

Further, the monthly minimum charge established here in shall be made on City water service provided, whether or not the customer makes use of City water.

This Ordinance shall take effect and be enforced from and after its passage, approval and publication.

Section 2. That the minimum monthly charge to water users outside the city limits effective January 1, 2024, shall be $36.00. That the gallonages shall be as follows:

For the first 2,500 gallons, there will be a $36.00 minimum.

Subsequently, there will be a $5.00 per 1,000 gallons, above the 2,500 minimum, up to 40,000 gallons, chargeable in increments of 500 gallons.

Further, the monthly minimum charge established herein shall be made on City water service provided, whether or not the customer makes use of City water. 

This Ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2024, and be enforced from and after its passage, approval and publication. 

Passed and approved this 10th day of October, 2023

Richard Reider, 

Mayor

ATTEST

Tara Weber, 

Finance Officer

SEAL

First Reading: September 11, 2023

Second Reading: October 9, 2023

Adopted: October 9, 2023

Published: October 19, 2023

Published once on October 19, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $26.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

