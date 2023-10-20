By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Public Notices

AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH

SEWER USER FEES FOR THOSE USERS SO DEFINED.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SOUTH DAKOTA:

Section 2 Rates

Residential Rate: Monthly – $15.00 per connection plus an additional cost of $4.00 per 1,000 gallons of water used for all amounts in excess of 2,500 gallons. For residential customers, the charge for the 12-month period beginning January 1, 2024 will be based on the average consumption of water during the following months: January, February, March, April, May, October, November and December.

Commercial/Industrial Rate: Monthly – $15.00 per connection plus an additional cost of $4.00 per 1,000 gallons of water used for all amounts in excess of 2,500 gallons. Commercial and institutional users discharging average strength wastewater shall be billed monthly based upon meter water useage.

Commercial/Industrial users who use their own water supply shall install a water meter, to be furnished by the City of Woonsocket, to determine the amount of water usage within the establishment. The City of Woonsocket shall have the right to enter the premises on a regular basis to take readings from the meter so installed.

Rates Outside City Limits: Monthly $31.00 per connection plus an additional cost of $4.00 per 1,000 gallons of water used for all amounts in excess of 2,500 gallons. For residential customers, the charge for the 12-month period beginning January 1, 2024, will be based on the average consumption of water during the following months; January, February, March, April, May, October, November and December.

Rates for Well Water Houses: Monthly – $22.00 per connection.

This ordinance shall take effect January 1, 2024, and be enforced from and after its passage, approval and publication.

Passed and approved this 9th day of October, 2023.

Richard Reider

Mayor

ATTEST

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

(Seal)

First Reading: September 11, 2023

Second Reading: October 9, 2023

Adopted: October 9, 2023

Published: October 19, 2023

Published once on October 19, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $28.40 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.