September 12, 2023

The Town of Artesian Council met on September 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $

Zens, Darl, Payroll $723.10

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $813.55

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $154.54

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $170.39

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $395.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,269.44

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $1,168.34

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $47.61

The Sharp Firm Prof LLC, Fees $398.93

Runnings, Utilities $182.83

Larry’s I90 Service Inc., Streets $654.25

MC ELECTRIC, Streets $180.20

Scotts Supply Co., Streets $207.28

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on streets. 

Discussion was held on the lagoon.

Discussion was held on the pool/ campground and campers staying.

Discussion was held on code enforcement letters for mowing lawns. 

New Business: 

2024 Appropriation was presented for approval. Motion by Salathe, seconded by King, to approve the 2024 annual appropriation; motion carried. 

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to have the second reading and adoption of the 2024 Budget Ordinance; motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.  

MaKenna Hertel 

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

