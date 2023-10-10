By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on October 10, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Michael Salathe and Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Kaleigh Zoss, Lori Funk, and Shilo Peer.

Public Participation: Peer inquired on letters to be sent out for nuisance property. Peer also inquired on how big a sign can be. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to have Shilo Peer restructure the picnic table cover legs to make it sturdy. Upon roll call vote: Danek – aye, Salathe – aye, and King – aye, motion carried.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of September 9th, 2023, meeting, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,153.31

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $748.05

King, Travis, Payroll $110.82

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $214.71

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $130.00

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

S&M Enterprises, Sewer $375.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,290.89

South Dakota Federal Surplus, Supplies $3.00

Runnings Supply, Streets $162.12

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion was held on the pool/campground and draining all the lines. Discussion was held on nuisance properties.

New Business:

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the 2024 on-off sale liquor licenses for the Longbranch Bar. Motion carried. Board members reviewed the City exempt property.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on October 19, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $24.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.