Published December 22, 2023, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on December 12, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel, Tom Fridley, Molly Nicholson, and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation – Discussion of ordinance for a fence in town was held.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of the November 14, 2023, meeting financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,127.07

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $903.80

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $79.74

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $211.94

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $3,913.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $24.28

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Materials $31.20

Pheasant Land, Materials $580.56

Old Business: Discussion of gravel being put on streets was held. Discussion was held on the lagoons. Discussion was held on the yard clean up letter.

New Business: Discussion was held on the sale of lots in town. Discussion was held on the snow fence being put up.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on December 21, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $19.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.