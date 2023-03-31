By: admin

Council Member Travis King called the Equalization Meeting to order, meeting as a “review board,” held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Council members Travis King and Candi Danek were present along with Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Clayton Dean, Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motions made were unanimous of council members present unless roll call identifies otherwise.

PARCEL 3134: Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, present at meeting, objection form stated the 30 percent increase was too high for property in Artesian compared against similar property sold in 2022. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to lower the 2023 Real Property Assessed valuation value to $84,000. Motion carried.

PARCEL 3150: Sheila Lynn Von Eye’s objection form stated the property not valued that high and would never be able to sell for amount. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to deny the request of Sheila Lynn Von Eye to lower 2023 Real Property Assessed valuation. Motion carried.

The Real Property Assessment List was reviewed by all present together with the land transactions from the past year that the board received from Sanborn County Director of Equalization.

There being no further business brought before the “review board,” motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

