Baysinger and Daley place first in National STAR Event Competition

Published July 21, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Denver, Colo. – The 2023 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference took place in Denver, Colo., from July 2-6, drawing more than 7,900 students, educators, and guests from across the nation. This gathering provided a valuable platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.

At the heart of the conference were the highly anticipated Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. Over 4,300 FCCLA members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

STAR Events play a pivotal role in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them towards successful career pathways. With several events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing important issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.

We are thrilled to share that Hope Baysinger of Woonsocket and Alexis Daley of Mitchell proudly represented their communities at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colo. They received a gold medal and placed first in the nation with their Chapter in Review Display STAR Event in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Baysinger and Daley were required to give a 15-minute speech and make a display showcasing their Chapter events for the year. The rubric guidelines included chapter participation in the categories of leadership, service, membership, resources, public relations, and state and national programs. The students’ project exemplifies their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion.

