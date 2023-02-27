By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks traveled to Huron to take on the James Valley Christian Vikings. The junior varsity SCW girls kicked off the evening of basketball and played a hard-fought game but in the end came up short, losing to JVC, 26-29.

The junior varsity SCW boys were up next and outplayed their opponent, defeating JVC with a final score of 50-46.

The Lady Blackhawks were met with a tough opponent in the Lady Vikings. SCW kept the score even to start the game but started to see the score slipping away and couldn’t recover; the final score was SCW 25, JVC 42.

In the final game of the evening, the SCW boys and JVC boys’ varsity teams met on the hardwood. The Blackhawks struggled with the strong JVC team and lost, SCW 45 – JVC 61.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Blackhawks were on the road again to take on the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks at Iroquois. The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks played hard but couldn’t overcome the Lady Sharks and lost the game with a final score SCW 13, ILP 20.

In the final game of their regular season, the Lady Blackhawks came out determined to win. They showed real teamwork and hustle as they defeated the Lady Sharks, 59-38.

Both the junior varsity and varsity boys’ games were nail biters, keeping the spectators at the edge of their seats until the end. The junior varsity Blackhawks defeated the Sharks in overtime, 50-47. The varsity Blackhawks lost to the Sharks with a final score, SCW 42 – ILP 45.

The fifth-seeded Lady Blackhawks’ next action was postseason region play against fourth-seeded Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Plankinton on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Blackhawks’ next game is against Wessington Springs on Friday, Feb. 24. This will be the final game of the boys’ regular season as they get ready for their region game next week.

…Read more details about the games in the Feb. 23 issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!