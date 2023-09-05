By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The WWSSC Blackhawks hosted their second home game of the season in Wessington Springs on Friday night against the Scotland/Menno Trappers. The evening was controlled by WWSSC and ended in a 59-13 Blackhawks win.

The scoring started early in the game with a Blackhawks safety for the team’s first two points on the board. Then the score increased to 10-0 with a three-yard run by Tyson Eddy and a successful pass by Holden Havlik to Ryder Michalek for the two-point conversion. The scoring continued in the first quarter with another Blackhawks safety, followed by a one-yard run by Havlik and an extra-point kick by Brett Miller to bring the Blackhawks up 19-0. WWSSC ended the first quarter scoring once more from a four-yard run by Evan VonEye and another successful extra-point for a total score of 26-0 and the end of the first 12 minutes.

Scotland/Menno cut the Blackhawks’ unanswered scoring streak with their first touchdown in the second quarter and a failed two-point conversion. The Blackhawks scored next with a 55-yard pass from Blake Larson to Bryce Larson. The extra-point was unsuccessful. Later that same quarter, Havlik found Parker Graff for a five-yard pass to score another six points with a failed kick for the extra point. The first half ended with a score of 44-6 after Havlik had a quarterback keeper for 11 yards to score another six points, but the kick for the extra point was no good.

The second half was a little quieter offensively. The Trappers started things off with a touchdown, but the Blackhawks quickly answered back with a 13-yard run from Eddy and another successful kick from Miller to make the score 51-13 going into the fourth quarter. The final scoring of the game came from Eli White with a seven-yard run for six points and a successful two-point conversion for the extra points to end the game with a final score of 59-13.

Offensively, the Blackhawks were led by Blake Larson with 65 yards receiving in four catches and 15 yards rushing on two carries. Eddy rallied with 15 yards receiving in one catch and 63 yards rushing on eight carries. Havlik had 53 yards rushing on four carries, while Nathan Gaikowski ran for 45 yards on four carries.

For the Blackhawks defense, VonEye booked eight tackles, and Eddy, Bryce Larson and Carter Gaikowski all had seven tackles each, with Larson also getting an interception. Caleb Kneen and Hayes Havlik both had six tackles apiece, and Kneen had a sack to help out in the Blackhawks victory.

WWSSC is now 2-0 for the season. They have a bye this week and will resume varsity play next Friday, Sept. 8 in Salem against McCook Central/Montrose. The junior high and JV teams both played on Monday, JH in Mt. Vernon and JV in Salem, and they will both play in Chamberlain on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

