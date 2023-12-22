By: admin

Published December 22, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW basketball teams had two doubleheaders at home last week, and they added wins to their records on all accounts. The first game was on Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Woonsocket against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots. The junior varsity teams started with the girls first and landed a close 21-19 victory.

The JV boys were up next, and they took care of their game quite easily with a 52-18 win over the Patriots.

The SCW varsity girls’ game followed with a down-to-the-wire 46-44 win over the Patriot ladies.

The night ended in a full sweep with the Blackhawk varsity boys’ 69-45 win over Hitchcock-Tulare.

The second night of home-court control was on Thursday, Dec. 14 in Forestburg against the Jaguars from Corsica-Stickney. Once again, all four games ended in the Blackhawks’ favor, starting with the junior varsity girls in their 23-18 win over the younger Jaguar ladies.

The JV boys worked hard for a 47-25 victory over the JV Jaguars in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader.

The SCW varsity girls won their second game of the week with a final score of 45-35. The Lady Blackhawks got off to a slow start but then took over and never looked back.

The final game of the night ended in another strong finish for the varsity Blackhawk boys with a final score of 54-26.

All four teams move to a 3-0 start for the season. Their next action on the court was on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Woonsocket against the MVP Titans. Then the junior varsity teams have off until after Christmas Break. Both varsity teams play in the Huron Holiday Classic on Dec. 29 and 30. Stay tuned for continued coverage in the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

