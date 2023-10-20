Blackhawks lose tough battle with RCC Comets

Published October 20, 2023, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 13, under very wet conditions, the Blackhawks hosted the Rapid City Christian (RCC) Comets for a gridiron brawl in the mud. It was truly a defensive fight as the Comets won 0-7 with their only touchdown coming in the fourth quarter of play.

The Blackhawks face the Comets again in their first round of playoffs tonight (Thursday) in Wessington Springs, starting at 5 p.m. Hopefully, the better weather conditions will work in their favor to redeem themselves and move on to the next round. The second round of post-season play is on Thursday, Oct. 26.

…Read details and see a picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

  • Archives

 