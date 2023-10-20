By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Sports

On Friday, Oct. 13, under very wet conditions, the Blackhawks hosted the Rapid City Christian (RCC) Comets for a gridiron brawl in the mud. It was truly a defensive fight as the Comets won 0-7 with their only touchdown coming in the fourth quarter of play.

The Blackhawks face the Comets again in their first round of playoffs tonight (Thursday) in Wessington Springs, starting at 5 p.m. Hopefully, the better weather conditions will work in their favor to redeem themselves and move on to the next round. The second round of post-season play is on Thursday, Oct. 26.

…Read details and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!