Published September 15, 2023, in Sports

Despite suffering setbacks due to several penalties called, the WWSSC Blackhawks brought home their third victory of the season with a 22-6 win over McCook Central/Montrose. The Fighting Cougars started the scoring off in the first quarter with their only touchdown in the game. From that point, the Blackhawks dominated the scoreboard with a touchdown in each of the next three quarters.

The Blackhawks offense got going with their first touchdown, scored in the second quarter by a one-yard run by Tyson Eddy. The two-point conversion was good and the score at halftime was 8-6, Blackhawks. WWSSC did not stop there. They came out at the half and scored in the third quarter with a 12-yard quarterback keeper by Holden Havlik. The two-point conversion failed with that run, which left the score at 14-6 going into the fourth quarter.

The Blackhawks scored once more with another run by Havlik, this time for 15 yards. The two-point play was successful with a pass from Havlik to Ryder Michalek to make the score 22-6 to end the game in a Blackhawks win.

For their next field action, the Blackhawks travel to Miller this Friday night, Sept. 15, to take on the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers, starting at 7 p.m. Next week is Homecoming Week for the Blackhawks, so get out your spirit gear and consider putting together a float for the parade on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme is Cartoons and is always fun entertainment for all ages.

