Christian achieves bull riding goal, named junior bull riding champion

Published September 15, 2023, in Sports

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Tanner Christian competed in the Territorial Professional Bull Riding (TPBR) finals in Wessington Springs. Christian rode with proficiency, as he ended the event with a score of 72, which was the highest score of the night for the junior bull riders. With his score, Christian was named the junior bull riding champion of the TPBR and earned the Tyler and Tucker Easton buckle. Earning this buckle was the goal that Christian had set for himself this summer.

Christian also ended the TPBR season as the high point leader for the junior bull riders and received a buckle and a pair of custom chaps for the achievement.

Christian isn’t quite done riding bulls in 2023 yet. He will head to Las Vegas, Nev., in December to compete in the National Finals Rodeo that he had qualified to participate in earlier this year.

