Published October 13, 2023, in Obituaries

Clinton Wayne Semmler, 77, of Rapid City, passed away on Sept. 30, 2023.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at South Canyon Lutheran Church.

He was born Nov. 20, 1945, to Arnold and Altha (Brenner) Semmler in Parkston. He attended schools in Delmont, Armour and Wagner.

Clint entered the USAF in 1966 and served 25 years in various locations, including Iceland, Germany, Alaska, and New Jersey. After retirement, he moved to Elkins, W.V., and worked as an associate warden at the Huttonsville Correctional Facility.

He married Sharon Lemons on Oct. 11, 2003, and moved to Rapid City. They were very active in the South Canyon Lutheran Church. He loved to hunt and fish and belonged to the Rapid City Wood Carvers Club.

Clinton is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Robin; son, Carter; brother, Mel (Lolly) Semmler; and sister, Sandra (Ron) Ruml of Letcher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Norma Bietz, Margaret Freiderich, and Sylvia Kunz; and brothers-in-law, Harold Bietz, Wally Friederich, and Mike Lemons.