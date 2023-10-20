David Wenz

Letcher

By:
Published October 20, 2023, in Obituaries

David Wenz, 66, of Letcher, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at his residence. 

A graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 13, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Huron. A celebration of life was held on Friday, Oct. 13, at Crossroads Hotel and Event Center in Huron. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Will Funeral Chapel. Sympathy cards can be sent to Will Funeral Chapel to be forwarded to the family.

David was born in Huron, on Nov. 18, 1956, to Walter and Darlene (Phinney) Wenz. He attended and graduated from Letcher High School. After school, David worked at the grain elevator in Letcher and then at ABC Tractor Salvage in Letcher. He was employed at Trail King in Mitchell for over 30 years and was working there at the time of his death.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He also loved and owned several Labrador retrievers through the years.

David is survived by his siblings, Dean (Lorra) Wenz of Colorado, Todd Wenz of South Dakota, Teri (Mark) Dyar of South Dakota; five nephews; one great-nephew; and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Rodney Wenz.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 1, 2023 October 2, 2023 October 3, 2023 October 4, 2023 October 5, 2023 October 6, 2023 October 7, 2023
    October 8, 2023 October 9, 2023 October 10, 2023 October 11, 2023 October 12, 2023 October 13, 2023 October 14, 2023
    October 15, 2023 October 16, 2023 October 17, 2023 October 18, 2023 October 19, 2023 October 20, 2023 October 21, 2023
    October 22, 2023 October 23, 2023 October 24, 2023 October 25, 2023 October 26, 2023 October 27, 2023 October 28, 2023
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 