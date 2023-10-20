By: admin

Published October 20, 2023, in Obituaries

David Wenz, 66, of Letcher, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at his residence.

A graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 13, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Huron. A celebration of life was held on Friday, Oct. 13, at Crossroads Hotel and Event Center in Huron. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Will Funeral Chapel. Sympathy cards can be sent to Will Funeral Chapel to be forwarded to the family.

David was born in Huron, on Nov. 18, 1956, to Walter and Darlene (Phinney) Wenz. He attended and graduated from Letcher High School. After school, David worked at the grain elevator in Letcher and then at ABC Tractor Salvage in Letcher. He was employed at Trail King in Mitchell for over 30 years and was working there at the time of his death.

He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and riding his four-wheeler. He also loved and owned several Labrador retrievers through the years.

David is survived by his siblings, Dean (Lorra) Wenz of Colorado, Todd Wenz of South Dakota, Teri (Mark) Dyar of South Dakota; five nephews; one great-nephew; and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Rodney Wenz.