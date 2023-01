By: admin

Published January 13, 2023, in Obituaries

Lyle Pence, 102, of Mitchell passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service on Friday, Jan. 13, at Will Funeral Chapel.