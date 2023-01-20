By: admin

Published January 20, 2023, in Obituaries

Dennis Zoss, 73, of Letcher, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Avera McKennan and University Health Center in Sioux Falls after battling cancer.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 14, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Garden in Mitchell. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 13, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Dennis Jacob Zoss was born in Mitchell to Jake and Erma (Adams) Zoss on April 28, 1949. He grew up on the family farm north of Letcher. Dennis attended Logan Township School until becoming a Forestburg Buccaneer. He graduated in 1967. Dennis went on to Southern State College in Springfield, graduating in 1971. While at Southern State College, he wrestled and still has the record for quickest pin for heavyweight. He was a proud Southern State College Pointer.

After college, Dennis married Paula Schmoll. To this union, three children were born. Dennis made his home on the family farm until his passing. Dennis worked in manufacturing for a major part of his life. Dennis enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and watching Jeopardy. Dennis also enjoyed his coffee group after church on Sundays. He loved to attend events in which the grandchildren were participating.

Dennis is survived by his children, Amanda (Dan) Neugebauer of Sioux Falls and Kimberly Lofgren (Chad Evans) of Mitchell; bonus daughter, Kelsey (Dzenan) Berberovic of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; his siblings, Don (Susan Hershberger) of Sunshine, Ariz., Maurice (Deb) Zoss of Loomis, Jackie (Al) Bowling of Anchorage, Alaska, and John (Donna) Zoss of Layfette, Ind.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dennis is preceded in death by his son, Darin Zoss; parents, Jake and Erma Zoss; and sister, Noretta Tines.