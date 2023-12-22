Dewayne Edwards

Forestburg

By:
Published December 22, 2023, in Obituaries

Dewayne L. Edwards, 80, of Forestburg, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in his home under hospice care. 

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket with burial at Restlawn Memorial Garden in rural Huron.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel. The family requests memorials be sent to Spirit of Faith Church or Sanborn County 4-H.

Dewayne was born on Dec. 7, 1943, in Huron, to Harold and Myrtle (Stacey) Edwards. He grew up on the family farm and attended country school, later attending Forestburg School and graduating from Forestburg High School in 1963. In 1964, he joined the South Dakota Army National Guard.

Dewayne was united in marriage with Margo Skattum on Nov. 27, 1971 in Hills, Minn. He farmed his entire life, custom farming and family farming as well as raising cattle and hogs. He was a lifelong resident of Forestburg.

Dewayne was a member of the Spirit of Faith Church, the American Legion, and the Floyd Township Board. He enjoyed watching online auctions, hunting, fishing, traveling, and sports, especially DWU basketball games, the Twins, and the Vikings. He was a coin collector and loved playing cards.

Dewayne is survived by his wife, Margo; children, Greg (Tammy) Edwards and Gretchen (Phil) Franklin; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorraine (David) Altizer of Ft. Wayne, Ind. and Pamela (Craig) Stout of Hilton Head, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

