Donald Carlson

Mt. Vernon

By:
Published August 4, 2023

Donald E. Carlson, 92, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Burial was at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Mt. Vernon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Donald was born April 24, 1931, to Edward and Hazel (Hull) Carlson in Mitchell. After high school, he joined the Navy and served on the Midway (flight deck). After returning from military service, he married Marilyn Carstens and returned to South Dakota, eventually settling in Mt. Vernon, where he farmed and operated a trucking business.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Cindy Carlson of Rapid City and Linda Lang of Pine Haven, Wyo.; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; son, David; his parents; brother, William; and son-in-law, Bruce Lang.

