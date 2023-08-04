Elda Keeton

Mitchell

By:
Published August 4, 2023, in Obituaries

Elda Keeton, 101, of Mitchell, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at her home in Mitchell.

Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Friday, July 28, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Elda Anna Keeton was born to Benjamin and Margaret E. (Mienen) Hatting on March 1, 1922. She attended St. Joseph School in Ashton, Iowa. Elda married Ralph Pontow on Nov. 27, 1942. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Holy Spirit Altar Society. Following the death of Ralph in 1959, Elda married Gordon Keeton on Jan. 21, 1975.

Elda is survived by her three children, Janet (Ed) Weber of Mitchell, Bruce (Roxanne) Pontow of Columbus, Neb., and Karla (Gary) Olson of Woonsocket; two stepchildren, Richard (Betty) Keeton of Ferguson Falls, Minn., and Nancy Muller of Topeka, Kan.; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Della Wesselink of Henderson, N.C., and Marjorie O’Toole of Sisley, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Bobbi Hatting of Bothel, Wash.

Elda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; five brothers, John Hatting, Leonard Hatting, Andrew Hatting, Clarence Hatting, and Eldon Hatting; sisters, Alma Hons and Elaine Wellendorf; four brothers-in-law, Dick Hons, Donald O’Toole, Duane Wellendorf, and Robert Wesselink; and four sisters-in-law, Ruth Hatting, MaryEllen Hatting, Donna Hatting, and Diane Hatting.

