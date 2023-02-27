Eleanor Zell

Howard

By:
Published February 27, 2023, in Obituaries

Eleanor Elsie Esther Zell, 97, of Howard, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard. 

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Canova. Burial will happen at a later date in the spring of 2023. Visitation was at the church on Monday.

She began her life on Feb. 1, 1926, being born in Sanborn County several miles north of Artesian, on a farm. She lived on the farm with her family until about 1941, when the Zell family moved to a farm a mile or two west of Canova. Eleanor lived on this farm until the 1990s, and then moved with her sister, Caroline, to their home in Howard. In 2017, Eleanor moved into the Good Samaritan Society nursing home.

Eleanor grew up speaking German, as her parents Charlie and Annie Zell both spoke German. After moving to Canova, living on the farm was an enjoyable time. She enjoyed the gardens, flowers, pets, and poultry. Eleanor was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. When her parents passed on, Eleanor, her sister, Caroline, and brother, Willard, continued farming. Willard developed multiple sclerosis and died early in life. Eleanor and Caroline continued operating the farm but leased the land when operating the farm became too challenging.

Eleanor is the last of the Charlie and Annie Zell family. Eleanor and siblings never married and have no offspring. The family had many cousins, uncles, aunts, and good friends on both sides of the families.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 27, 2023, 5:31 pm
    Sunny
    36°F
    real feel: 31°F
    humidity: 76%
    wind speed: 9 mph NW
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023
    February 5, 2023 February 6, 2023 February 7, 2023 February 8, 2023 February 9, 2023 February 10, 2023 February 11, 2023
    February 12, 2023 February 13, 2023 February 14, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 16, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 18, 2023
    February 19, 2023 February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 February 25, 2023
    February 26, 2023 February 27, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 