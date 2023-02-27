By: admin

Published February 27, 2023, in Obituaries

Eleanor Elsie Esther Zell, 97, of Howard, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Canova. Burial will happen at a later date in the spring of 2023. Visitation was at the church on Monday.

She began her life on Feb. 1, 1926, being born in Sanborn County several miles north of Artesian, on a farm. She lived on the farm with her family until about 1941, when the Zell family moved to a farm a mile or two west of Canova. Eleanor lived on this farm until the 1990s, and then moved with her sister, Caroline, to their home in Howard. In 2017, Eleanor moved into the Good Samaritan Society nursing home.

Eleanor grew up speaking German, as her parents Charlie and Annie Zell both spoke German. After moving to Canova, living on the farm was an enjoyable time. She enjoyed the gardens, flowers, pets, and poultry. Eleanor was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. When her parents passed on, Eleanor, her sister, Caroline, and brother, Willard, continued farming. Willard developed multiple sclerosis and died early in life. Eleanor and Caroline continued operating the farm but leased the land when operating the farm became too challenging.

Eleanor is the last of the Charlie and Annie Zell family. Eleanor and siblings never married and have no offspring. The family had many cousins, uncles, aunts, and good friends on both sides of the families.