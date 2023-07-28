Emergency training held at Forestburg Farmers Elevator

Published July 28, 2023, in Area News, Around the County

On Wednesday, July 19, emergency services personnel traveled to the Forestburg Farmers Elevator for a Pre-Incident Planning Session. The purpose of this training is to learn about the business and discuss how to handle emergency events like fire, grain engulfment and high angle rescue. Organizations attending were Artesian Fire Department, Canova Fire Department, Howard Fire Department, Letcher Fire Department, Sanborn County Ambulance, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and Town & Country Fire District (Woonsocket). Approximately 30 personnel were  in attendance.

