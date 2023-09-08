By: admin

Published September 8, 2023, in School

Jessica Anderson, Woonsocket School’s Food Service Director, has been working hard to get the word out about the Farm to School food program that is being utilized in the Woonsocket Lakefront Cafeteria at the school this year. Fortunately, her diligence has started to pay off as the school has received several donations since the school year started.

To start, Scott and Crystal Lammey donated a steer to be butchered, processed and delivered to the school to start the school year off with healthy, homegrown beef for their lunches. Then, Josh Larson and his eldest daughter, Cheyann, delivered 10 watermelons to be cut up and distributed to the students or offered on their salad bar. To follow, Charley Larson took in two large bags full of cucumbers to be sliced up and served on the salad bar. The next week, Josh Larson delivered more watermelons and added several muskmelons so the students could all enjoy some more delicious, locally raised produce. Joyce and Dick Zell have also been kind enough to donate fresh vegetables from their garden for the cooks to use and the students and staff to enjoy for lunch.

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!