Published September 15, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket was called to a structure fire at the home of Skip and Diane Larson north of Woonsocket on SD Highway 37. A garage/shed was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The building was a total loss along with tools, hay bales and other miscellaneous items that were housed in the building. The fire spread to a shelter belt that was near the building, but the firefighters were able to get the flames under control, so most of the trees were not harmed.

It took approximately 2.5 hours to put out the fire. While the Town and Country Fire District was fighting the blaze, the fire departments of Alpena and Wessington Springs both brought water to help work on getting the fire out.

There was no definite start for the fire determined, but speculation was that someone was mowing near the building and possibly threw a spark that ignited the hay bales and got the fire going. There were no injuries reported and no further investigation is expected to take place.