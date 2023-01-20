By: admin

Published January 20, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks worked hard to get past the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Friday, Jan. 13 in their first-round game of the 281 Conference Tournament played in Wolsey. With the 54-32 win, the Lady Blackhawks advanced to the second round of play in the winner’s bracket.

The Blackhawks played against James Valley Christian (JVC) for their first round on Saturday. At halftime the game was 29-33, JVC, but the Blackhawks struggled to get the ball in the hoop in the third quarter, getting outscored 3-19. The deficit was too much for the Blackhawks to overcome and they succumbed to a strong JVC team with a final score of Blackhawks 40, Vikings 67.

The Lady Blackhawks faced Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday at 3:30 at James Valley, and the Blackhawks took on Iroquois/Lake Preston on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Wolsey. The final day of the tournament for both teams is Thursday (tonight). The outcome of the games on Tuesday occurred after press time, so pay close attention to the school’s website or announcements to find out when each team plays on Thursday.

After the tournament, SCW plays a makeup doubleheader against Hitchcock-Tulare on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Hitchcock. They then play Hanson in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Forestburg; start time is 4 p.m.

