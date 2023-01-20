First round of 281 Tournament is in the books

By:
Published January 20, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks worked hard to get past the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Friday, Jan. 13 in their first-round game of the 281 Conference Tournament played in Wolsey. With the 54-32 win, the Lady Blackhawks advanced to the second round of play in the winner’s bracket.

The Blackhawks played against James Valley Christian (JVC) for their first round on Saturday. At halftime the game was 29-33, JVC, but the Blackhawks struggled to get the ball in the hoop in the third quarter, getting outscored 3-19. The deficit was too much for the Blackhawks to overcome and they succumbed to a strong JVC team with a final score of Blackhawks 40, Vikings 67. 

The Lady Blackhawks faced Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday at 3:30 at James Valley, and the Blackhawks took on Iroquois/Lake Preston on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Wolsey. The final day of the tournament for both teams is Thursday (tonight). The outcome of the games on Tuesday occurred after press time, so pay close attention to the school’s website or announcements to find out when each team plays on Thursday.

After the tournament, SCW plays a makeup doubleheader against Hitchcock-Tulare on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Hitchcock. They then play Hanson in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Forestburg; start time is 4 p.m. 

…See details and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 22, 2023, 8:02 pm
    Clear
    11°F
    real feel: 6°F
    humidity: 83%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 1, 2023 January 2, 2023 January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023 January 5, 2023 January 6, 2023 January 7, 2023
    January 8, 2023 January 9, 2023 January 10, 2023 January 11, 2023 January 12, 2023 January 13, 2023 January 14, 2023
    January 15, 2023 January 16, 2023 January 17, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 January 21, 2023
    January 22, 2023 January 23, 2023 January 24, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 26, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 28, 2023
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 