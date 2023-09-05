By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Obituaries

Florence J. Bockorny, 92, Huron, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Her service will be live streamed. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at the Kuhler Funeral Home, Huron. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Florence Jane Bockorny, daughter of Clarence and Frances (Feldhaus) Esser, was born on June 21, 1931, in Canova. She grew up in the Howard area. In 1948, Florence graduated from St. Agatha High School in Howard. Following graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper for a clothing store in Mitchell.

On Nov. 23, 1950, Florence married LeRoy Bockorny at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. They made their home in Artesian until 1952 when they moved to Huron.

From 1970 to 1973, Florence worked as a bookkeeper for Terrace Park Dairy. In 1973, Florence and LeRoy purchased the Bell Motel, which they owned and operated until their retirement in 1996. At that time, they purchased their home at 1756 Idaho SE, where Florence resided until moving to the Wellshire Senior Living apartments in 2018.

Florence was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to have coffee with friends and filled her time with card playing, bingo, visiting with friends and reading books.

Florence is survived by her three children, Cindy (Ed) Klein of Rockford, Ill., Larry (Peggy) Bockorny and Jerry (Janet) Bockorny, both of Huron; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Beryl Tracy; three sisters, Vivian Jones, Evelyn Pasket and Grace Durst; one brother, Martin Esser; five brothers-in-law, Elwyn Jones, Lyle Pasket, Harry Durst, and William and Harry Bockorny; and four sisters-in-law, Jeanne Esser, Janice (Bockorny) Haas, Eileen Bockorny and Jan Bockorny.