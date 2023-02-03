Free throw contest held at Sanborn Central

By:
Published February 3, 2023

The St. Charles Knights of Columbus held their local Free Throw Competition on Jan. 29 at the Sanborn Central gymnasium. The winners from this competition are able to compete in the District Free Throw Competition in Huron. The competition will be at the Huron Middle School Sunday, Feb. 19. The gym will open at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Winners from the District Competition will have their scores tabulated against scores from other districts to determine if they advance to the State Competition level in Chamberlain. State winners’ scores are submitted to the Supreme Council where an international winner is determined. Last year, Connor Mebius, a 13-year-old boy from Hartford, won the International Championship. 

Winners of the free throw contest in each category are Jarid Bechen, K of C representative; Parker Ettswold, 14-year-old boy; Carter Edwards, 13-year-old boy; McKenzie Uecker, 13-year-old girl; Carley Edwards, 12-year-old girl; Kelly Wilson, 10-year-old girl; Landon Olson, 10-year-old boy; Brody Uecker, 9-year-old boy; and John Bechen, K of C representative.

…See a picture of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

