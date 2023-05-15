By: admin

Published May 15, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, May 2, the SCW golfers traveled to Wessington Springs for the 281 Conference Golf Tournament. As a team the varsity girls finished as the champions for the second year in a row, and the boys finished in third place. Individually, Whitney Hagman had the best finish for the ladies, with a score of 57 that earned her fourth place. Jalyn Grassel was just one stroke behind her with a score of 58 and finishing in fifth place, and just one stroke behind her was Summer Beekman, with a score of 59 and bringing home sixth place. Tatiana Roberts earned eighth place with a score of 64 to help the team earn the championship.

The individual placers for the varsity boys were Ethan Schmiedt, who scored a 41 and earned seventh place, and Jared LaVine, who also scored a 41, but with the way the strokes fell, he earned ninth place. The other boys competing were Bryce Larson and Evan Easton, who didn’t finish in the top ten but still helped their team with good scores and a third-place finish.

The junior varsity girls did a fantastic job with all four placing in the top four. Raily Munoz-Martinez earned first place with a 65; Greta Bott earned second place with a score of 66; Natalie Evans finished in third place with a score of 68; and Sydney Salas earned a score of 76 that gave her fourth place.

The junior varsity boys who earned top five scores in their class were Rylan Grassel earning third place with a score of 48 and Camden Rassel earning fourth place with a score of 52. Also competing at the junior varsity level for the Blackhawks were Evan VonEye, who missed placing in the top five by just two strokes, Teagan Moody, Eli Fry, Corey Roberts and Parker Ettswold.

For the junior high girls, Kaylee Viktora placed the highest, with a score of 66 earning her third place. Alli Westendorf also earned a 66, but because of how the strokes fell, she brought home fourth place. Millie Eichstadt also competed for the junior high Blackhawk girls.

For the junior high boys, Shiloh Senska had a great tournament and earned first place with a score of 43. His teammate Rylan Eggleston earned second with a score of 48, while Tyson Kokesh finished in fourth place with a score of 49. Dayton Eagle, Teagen Eggleston, Tanse Moody, Ian Octavo, Alex Anderson, Sean Bitterman, Ryan Munoz-Martinez, Chance Machado and Jason Moran all competed for the junior high Blackhawks boys, as well.

The varsity boys also competed at the DeSmet Golf Meet on Thursday, May 4. Ethan Schmiedt had a great day and swung to a third-place finish, just one stroke away from second place. Easton, Larson and LaVine all competed with Schmiedt, but didn’t place in the top 10.

The varsity golfers competed at the JVC-Huron Broadland course on Tuesday, May 9, and they will be in Plankinton at the Greater Fish Lake Shootout on Friday, May 12. The junior high golfers will have their last meet on Tuesday, May 16, in Huron on the Memorial Course.

